Investigation underway after man dies in custody at Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died Tuesday while being held in custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the man as 37-year-old Wade Welch.
They say he was booked into the jail on Monday on charges of domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation.
While no further details have been released, officials say the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will conduct the investigation. Tucson Police Department will be the lead investigating agency.