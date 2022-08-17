 Skip to main content
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Investigation underway after man dies in custody at Pima County Jail

  Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died Tuesday while being held in custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the man as 37-year-old Wade Welch.

They say he was booked into the jail on Monday on charges of domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation.

While no further details have been released, officials say the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will conduct the investigation. Tucson Police Department will be the lead investigating agency.

