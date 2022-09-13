Investigation underway after false shooting reported at Tucson HS

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating after a shooting was reported at Tucson High School Tuesday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, “all indications are this was a false report.”
No injuries have been reported.
Police say they are working with school staff to locate the source of this incident.
Tucson High School Principal Elizabeth Rivera sent the following statement to families:
"This morning Tucson Police Department received an unsubstantiated call stating there was a threat on the THMS campus. TPD immediately responded and verified this was a prank call and unsubstantiated threat. Officers have diligently checked the campus, classrooms, and surrounding area. TPD should be leaving the campus shortly and all schedules will be returning to normal. Tucson Unified and Police take the safety of our students and staff seriously and are working together to investigate the source of the caller.
Thank you for patience and understanding.
Elizabeth Rivera
Principal- THMS"
