The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1245 PM MST.

* At 1201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of
Huachuca City, or 9 miles north of Sierra Vista, moving northeast
at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sierra Vista, Benson, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David,
Tombstone, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Fairbank and Charleston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Investigation underway after false shooting reported at Tucson HS

  • Updated
  • 0
False shooting reported at Tucson High School

Tucson Police Department investigating after a false shooting was reported at Tucson High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. 

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating after a shooting was reported at Tucson High School Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, “all indications are this was a false report.”

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they are working with school staff to locate the source of this incident.

Tucson High School Principal Elizabeth Rivera sent the following statement to families:

"This morning Tucson Police Department received an unsubstantiated call stating there was a threat on the THMS campus.  TPD immediately responded and verified this was a prank call and unsubstantiated threat.  Officers have diligently checked the campus, classrooms, and surrounding area. TPD should be leaving the campus shortly and all schedules will be returning to normal. Tucson Unified and Police take the safety of our students and staff seriously and are working together to investigate the source of the caller. 

 

Thank you for patience and understanding.

Elizabeth Rivera

Principal- THMS"

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments. 

