Investigation underway after 2 Pima County Jail inmates attempt to escape

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two inmates at the Pima County Jail tried to escape Tuesday, officials said in a statement.
Thirty-one-year-old Shaun Busch and 26-year-old Roger Rios were being transported from the jail to a hospital for a suspected overdose, when it was discovered that it was all a ruse in order to escape once they were at the hospital.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Rios attempted to jump off his hospital bed and exit his room but he was immediately apprehended by officers.
Busch was never able to make his attempt due to the increased law enforcement presence.
Both inmates were transported back to the Pima County Jail and charged with felony escape in the second degree.