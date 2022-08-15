Investigation launched after Tucson inmate dies

TUCSON (KVOA) — An inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson died last week after suffering a head injury, officials said Monday.
Officials said that on Aug. 6, 52-year-old Curt Cooper had injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation.
Cooper was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment, where he died last Thursday.
Inmate Cooper was admitted to ADCRR custody in 2018 after he was sentenced out of Pinal County for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.
The case remains under investigation.