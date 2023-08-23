Investigation involving Tucson Police Department Community Service Officer underway

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Tuesday evening, TPD was notified by Tucson DEA regarding a criminal investigation involving a department employee's off-duty actions.
The community service officer has been an employee since December 2021.
The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee's actions.
The Department has initiated termination from employment based upon the preliminary facts gathered and reviewed by the Chief of Police.
“The Tucson Police Department treats all allegations of criminal acts or misconduct by employees very seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by this employee are not reflective of our agency's core values, and warranted immediate review and action on my behalf,” said Tucson Police Chief Kasmar.
The employee has been placed on leave without pay.