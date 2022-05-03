Intermountain Centers is asking for public's help to win $25K grant

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local health care organization is running for a $25,000 grant from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Campaign.
Intermountain Centers has been providing health and human services for Arizona’s at-risk population since 1973. They are now asking for the public's support by voting to help them win the grant.
Intermountain is building the first sensory-friendly park in Arizona for children with mobility issues and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
They say that while the park is a partnership with the City of Tucson, Intermountain Centers is responsible for raising the supporting funds for the park.
"It will be a game-changer for children with disabilities and their families, designed to address issues of safety, socialization, sensory disorders and mobility," a spokesperson with Intermountain said.
You can cast up to ten votes a day up until May 6, at: State Farm Neighborhood Assist® 2022.