Intense monsoon storms leave many southwest side homes with extensive damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Residents on the south side of Tucson are dealing with extensive damages from Sunday’s storm.
“It was just a heck of a storm last night,” said Tony Nanaz.
Nanaz has lived in this area for 10 years. He said it was a frightening night for him and his neighbors.
“I think everybody's ok but everybody's shook up you know?,” said Nanaz.
He had to wait until Monday morning to see the damage, but based on how it sounded he knew it was bad.
“Couldn't really see too much because the storm was so bad blowing you know? But it was just a lot of a noise. A lot of thunder and a lot of wind howling, you know. And I could hear things getting tumbled around,” said Nanaz.
Down the street from Nanaz, similar stories, as the powerful winds blew off the roofs to many homes.
“Oh it was horrible,” said Carlos Garcia. “A lot of wind, a lot of lightening, a lot of noise from the roofs of the other houses. The roof from another part come to my house and damaged my cars, damaged my windows.”
Not much was spared as the winds destroyed porches, knocked over trees - and now many residents in this area have a long day ahead of them clearing the damage caused by the storm.
Drexel Heights Fire Department said be cautious and careful of your surroundings and if you are trying to move any damages, make sure you're doing so with the proper equipment.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE