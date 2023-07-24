 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Intense monsoon storms leave many southwest side homes with extensive damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Mobile Home Storm Damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Residents on the south side of Tucson are dealing with extensive damages from Sunday’s storm.

“It was just a heck of a storm last night,” said Tony Nanaz.

Nanaz has lived in this area for 10 years. He said it was a frightening night for him and his neighbors.

“I think everybody's ok but everybody's shook up you know?,” said Nanaz.

Courtesy of Linda Gibson

He had to wait until Monday morning to see the damage, but based on how it sounded he knew it was bad.

“Couldn't really see too much because the storm was so bad blowing you know? But it was just a lot of a noise. A lot of thunder and a lot of wind howling, you know. And I could hear things getting tumbled around,” said Nanaz.

Down the street from Nanaz, similar stories, as the powerful winds blew off the roofs to many homes.

“Oh it was horrible,” said Carlos Garcia. “A lot of wind, a lot of lightening, a lot of noise from the roofs of the other houses. The roof from another part come to my house and damaged my cars, damaged my windows.”

Not much was spared as the winds destroyed porches, knocked over trees - and now many residents in this area have a long day ahead of them clearing the damage caused by the storm.

Drexel Heights Fire Department said be cautious and careful of your surroundings and if you are trying to move any damages, make sure you're doing so with the proper equipment.

