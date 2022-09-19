Innocent bystanders shot at apartment complex near UArizona Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex near the University of Arizona campus Sunday.
Police say two teenagers were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Tucson police told News 4 Tucson there was a party at the Yugo Tucson Campus and that the teenagers who were injured were innocent bystanders. One was waiting for an Uber to leave.
"How did this even happen? How do you get people in the door with weapons,” said Kara Wilkinson, a parent whose daughter is a student at the University of Arizona.
A shattered window with a bullet hole is a reminder of what occurred early Sunday morning. That's when police were called to the Yugo Tucson Campus apartments, formerly known as the "Hub".
"One of my daughter's friends' car windows was shot out,” said Wilkinson. “It had bullet holes, it's just crazy."
Police are currently going through surveillance video and working numerous leads to find the shooter.
In the meantime, Wilkinson has a suggestion for the apartment’s management.
"I'm going to call and say you know last year I had an incident and they really did improve the security. Now I'm thinking they may want to have metal detectors. There should be no way that someone gets through this door with a weapon.”
News 4 Tucson contacted the management at Yugo apartments and were told they would be releasing a statement soon.