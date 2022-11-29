Inmate who was mistakenly released from jail back behind bars

TUCSON (KVOA) — The inmate who was released erroneously from the Pima County Jail one week ago is rearrested.
Forty-eight-year-old Khalid Rahman has been on the lam for one week until the Pima County Sheriff's Fugitive Investigative Strike Team found him and arrested him on Monday.
Officials said he was found in central Tucson near Oracle and Grant roads.
Officials also said it was good old-fashioned police work.
Sheriff Chris Nanos told News 4 Tucson, the Fugitive Investigative Strike Team - or FIST began digging into Rahman's past, and where he hung out.
"They found him over in the area of Oracle and 2600 block of Oracle Road and they had previous information that he had been hanging around that area,” said Sheriff Nanos.
Michael Padias lives in that area and said he saw him. He also saw a law enforcement officer in the area.
"Today I seen a bunch of undercover officers and I saw police and they caught up to him,” he said.
Officials said on Nov. 21, a corrections officer mistakenly released the 48-year-old convicted felon after he was confused with another inmate.
So the question is, "Is the jail safe"?
“I believe the jail is safe but like I said before we are sitting on a powder keg over the tensions,” said Nanos. “They are high on both the correction officers and on inmate side."
He added, staffing levels are low and inmate population is high.
"When you have staffing levels that are below 30% and you have a jail population increase of 40 to 45% over the last couple of years and you have 100 inmates sleeping on the floor each day.”
Also, day room time is two hours a day instead of 20 hours it all leads up to an explosive situation.
Rahman is scheduled to appear in video court and is being charged with escape.
Arizona Department of Corrections online records show he has been in and out of prison since 2014. He's served time for aggravated assault, and numerous drug violations.
He was released from prison eight months ago.