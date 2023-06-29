Injured TPD officer reunited with officers and paramedics who helped save his life

TUCSON (KVOA) - A touching reunion between a Tucson police officer and the officers and paramedics who helped save his life happened today.
The reunion took place at the Southwest Regional Trauma conference here in Tucson. A video was shown at the conference talking about his ordeal.
Officer Kyle Lorenz was responding to a hit and run collision at Stone and Glenn when the unthinkable happened as he was getting out of his patrol car.
"That car was accelerating just faster and faster and that car actually hit me as I was getting out of my car."
Emily Stephan, his girlfriend is also a nurse. She was told about the seriousness of his injuries.
"I remember people started trickling in and getting to the hospital. Then the surgeon came out to talk to us and I remember he said they would have to amputate Kyle's leg."
Lorenz said, "I remember going in and out of consciousness. Once I got to the hospital put me under and I woke up with no leg."
News 4 Tucson interviewed Jason Barton, the Lead officer he said, "I was one of the first on scene with Kyle. Kyle has been in my squad since he got off of training. So seeing the progress he's made up to the point where I haven't seen him in person with his prosthetic standing, talking and running so it's super thankful to see him up and about."
Up, and about, and back to work helping detectives at operations division west in neighborhood crimes.
Lorenz added, "It's been really really exciting to be back it's been great."
He told News 4 Tucson his recovery is going well and has his squad, Tucson fire paramedics, and the staff at Banner University Medical Center along with his family and friends to thank. He said through adversity he knows he's become a better police officer.
"One step back or lose a step however you want to say it. All you can do is find a way to take another step forward. That's what I guess I try to do."
He was beyond grateful to be reunited with the people who saved his life who surprised him while he was on stage addressing the participants of the conference.
Officer Lorenz works part time, goes to physical therapy two to three times a week and is working on becoming stronger.