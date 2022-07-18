In response to increased number of gun fatalities among youth, Pima County offers free gun locks

TUCSON (KVOA) — In a response to the increased number of gun fatalities among youth, the Pima County Health Department is providing free gun locks to the community.
“We’ve seen a tragic increase in the number of young people dying due to firearms,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department director in a press release Monday. “These incidents are sometimes intentional self-harm and sometimes when a firearm accidentally discharges. These incidents are preventable and gun locks are one step to preventing them.”
The public may pick up a gun lock at the following locations, while supplies last.
- Theresa Lee Clinic, 1493 W. Commerce Ct.
- East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.
- North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.
- All 27 Pima County Public Libraries
In addition, several pediatrician offices in the county will also participate in providing the locks to parents and guardians.
According to the county, each gun lock comes with safety tips. This includes keeping the firearm locked in a safe with ammunition stored separately, as well as information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
If you or someone you know need crisis intervention to prevent suicide, call 9-8-8 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.