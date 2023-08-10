In-person teacher certification assistance returns to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — In-person teacher certification assistance has returned to the Arizona Department of Education's downtown office.
Making it available for the first time since 2019.
Teachers must still go online to begin and complete the process.
The Tucson office will once again have in person staff available to assist teachers who may have technical questions or trouble managing multiple certifications.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said, “When I returned to this office in January, I was shocked that there was no in-person certification service for Tucson and southern Arizona. We had provided this in my earlier terms as Superintendent and I made it a priority to restore it to make sure we are an organization that is committed to serving all of Arizona.”
Assistance is available Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Arizona Department of Education offices located at 416 West Congress Street, Suite 100.