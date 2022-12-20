In custody death of Tucson man remains under investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) — The death of a man who was tased several times while in custody at the Pima County Jail in August remains under investigation, the county’s attorney said Tuesday.
Thirty-seven-year-old Wade Welch was booked into the jail on charges of domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation on Aug. 15. He died the following day.
In August, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said corrections officers first tased Welch after refusing to enter his assigned cell while being moved to a housing unit.
"Mr. Welch continued being combative and grabbed the Corrections Officer's Taser before being taken to the ground. While on the ground, he refused to place his hands behind his back, and a Corrections Sergeant discharged their department-issued Taser, firing both cartridges," the Incident Team’s report said.
After being handcuffed, corrections officers walked Welch to the upper level of the housing unit and attempted to put him in a restraint chair, officials said.
After becoming "combative" and "refusing to comply with verbal commands," a corrections officer tased Welch again.
According to PRCIT, on-site nursing staff began life-saving measures after Welch became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, the Pima County Attorney’s Office that while four months have passed since Welch’s death, they “still cannot discuss facts about the case.”
They also mentioned that the “Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PCRIT) is largely complete, but investigators are awaiting the final report.”
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is expected to review the case.