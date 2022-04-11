Idaho judge: Mom accused in kids' killings now fit for trial

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150.Fire weather zone 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Idaho judge: Mom accused in kids' killings now fit for trial

Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a mother accused of conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover's wife is now mentally competent to stand trial on some of the charges.

The judge in Monday's order says Lori Vallow Daybell has been restored to competency and that allows the case to proceed.

Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell are charged in the case involving unusual doomsday belief allegations.

Lori Vallow Daybell's case had been on hold after the judge ordered her into a mental facility.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty and she has not entered a plea but is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

