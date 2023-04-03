Ice Break 2023: When will Tucson hit 100-degrees this year?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since 1983, News 4 Tucson viewers have been keeping a close eye on the Santa Cruz River, hoping to perfectly guess the exact time the ice breaks.
Luckily, this year is no different; as dozens of Tucsonans began submitting their guesses for when Tucson International Airport would officially record its first 100-degree temperature of the year in our Ice Break contest, which officially began Monday.
This year's grand prize is an AC unit, valued at $7,500.
Secondary prizes include an Omni Pools-Maytronics Dolphin M600 Pool Cleaner, valued at $1,950 and a complimentary 2 night stay in a superior room at Desert Diamond Casinos with a $100 room credit, valued at $500.
