“I did dump them": Sierra Vista woman arrested for animal cruelty following social media post

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista woman has been arrested for animal cruelty following a social media post.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a resident on Sept. 17 advised officials that several dogs were loose in Carr Canyon.
They say the resident met with animal control officers after seeing three 12-week old puppies and its mother in the area. The resident also told officers about a Sierra Vista resident who had been advertising to give away the puppies on Facebook.
Officials say Carol Dominguez posted a comment saying “I did dump them" on the Facebook thread.
On Monday, officers found the four dogs in Carr Canyon and took them to the Douglas Animal Shelter.
After a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Dominguez was taken into custody. She was charged with four counts of cruelty to animals.
CCSO says the case has been submitted to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for review.