I-10 Eastbound is closed at Ina Rd due to a crash

UPDATE: As of around 11:23am, ADOT has reported that all lanes are now open and traffic is back to normal.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – I-10 Eastbound at Ina Rd is closed due to a crash.
According to ADOT, all traffic on the highway is required to exit and re-enter the highway at Ina.
The closure was reported just after 11am this morning, September 18th.
Details on the crash are limited at this time.
Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.
