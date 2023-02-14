I-10 closed in both directions near Kolb Road

TUCON (KVOA) — According to ADOT, I-10 is now closed in both directions near Kolb Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating an injury collision involving a commercial truck tanker that rolled over on I-10.
The tanker is leaking hazardous material.
An emergency alert was sent out saying:
"Individuals within a one mile radius should shelter in place. Those east to Houghton Road, west of Kolb Road and North to Valencia, and south to Voyager Road should shelter in-place. Turn off heaters, air conditioning units that bring in outside air. Travelers should avoid Interstate 10 and seek alternative routes."
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.