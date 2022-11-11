Hundreds of people came out to celebrate Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — People filled the streets of Downtown Tucson for the Veterans Day Parade.
For the past two years, the parade has been canceled because of the pandemic.
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate veterans for their hard work and dedication to America.
Veterans Day is dedicated to the men and women that are alive who served in the military.
Veteran Joseph Johnson is honored to be acknowledged for his country.
He said, “I served ten years in the desert storm and it was wonderful and I’m honored to see this going on for the veterans. I really appreciate it."
The parade started on Alameda Street and Granada Avenue. The route was cut short this year and the parade also ended where it started.
People showed support by waving the American flag and wearing red, white, and blue. Groups of people participated in the parade, such as several high schools, boy scouts and more.
People drove fast cars and motorcycles throughout the parade.
“These are the heroes we see everyday on full display and I love this parade because it's a way for us to connect on something way bigger than ourselves,” said parade attendee Dana Zelie.