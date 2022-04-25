Hundreds gather for Amity Foundation cofounder's celebration of life

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of people celebrated the life of the cofounder of Amity Foundation, a drug rehabilitation program, on Sunday.
People from across the world and country came together to honor a woman who dedicated her life to people struggling with addiction and trauma.
Naya Arbiter's celebration of life was held in a sacred place, the pavilion at Circle Tree Ranch.
Rod Mullen was Naya's husband of 45 years. He helped start Amity Foundation over 40 years ago.
"Her moral compass was unerring, uncompromising and always pointed to the alleviation of suffering and the creating of dignity," Mullen said.
According to people who knew her, Naya also had her struggles with addiction, so she knew first-hand what students at Amity were going through.
"Naya was an angel in my life and helped me," said Doug Bond. "Not only helped me as a frightened young child who came here in 1983, but also as a struggling young adult."
Because of Naya's guidance, Bond is now the CEO of Amity Foundation.
She's also being remembered as a true champion for the underdog. Some said she knocked down walls to help people with addictions. She also helped families keep their children with them while living at Amity.
Elias Noah remembers her kindness and how she helped his mother.
"Most of all I wish I could have said I love you and beautiful souls are never forgotten," Noah said.
Kaori Sakagami, a renown documentary filmmaker from Japan, also came to pay her respects. She commented, that Naya introduced Therapeutic Community to the Japanese prison system.
"With Naya it was different," said Sakagami. "The impossible always became possible."
A U.S. flag was framed and given to Arbiter's husband. The flag was flown in from our nation's capital by Calif. Congressman Jimmy Panetta to honor her work.
Annalisa Mitchell read the letter, it said in part, "Thank-you for improving health, environmental, economic and social justice. Moving men women from number, to name to dignity."
Naya was Jess Losoya's mentor, he now steps in to continue Naya's vision.
"She is our reminder to continue to share, learn and grow," he said. "And that like the cycle of our our seasons our grief will move forth will evolve and change."
Naya Arbiter passed away on March 3, 2022, after a brief illness.