Humane Society Raffle Returns; $500 Early Bird prize

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) is bringing back their 50/50 Raffle with a special twist.
There will be an “Early Bird” drawing on Friday at 7 p.m., where the winner will receive $500 in cash. If you win the Early Bird drawing, you will still be eligible to win the big prize after the raffle ends on Sept. 30.
Half of the final jackpot will support shelters in need, while the other half will be rewarded to a lucky winner.
Each ticket purchased helps homeless pets at HSSA, as well as increases your chances of winning the raffle.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the raffle, visit the HSSA website.