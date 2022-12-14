Huachuca City man injured after trying to stop javelina attack on his dog

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Huachuca City man was injured after trying to stop a javelina attack on his dog Wednesday, wildlife officials said on Twitter.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson, the man got bitten on his hands and sustained cuts to his legs when trying to stop the attack by three javelina on his dog in the 300 block of Apache Drive.
In a Twitter post, AZGFD said the javelina may have been fed illegally.
They ask the public to report illegal feeding to Operation Game Thief at 800-352-0700.