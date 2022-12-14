 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Huachuca City man injured after trying to stop javelina attack on his dog

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Huachuca City man was injured after trying to stop a javelina attack on his dog Wednesday, wildlife officials said on Twitter.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson, the man got bitten on his hands and sustained cuts to his legs when trying to stop the attack by three javelina on his dog in the 300 block of Apache Drive.

In a Twitter post, AZGFD said the javelina may have been fed illegally.

They ask the public to report illegal feeding to Operation Game Thief at 800-352-0700.