Court documents reveal new details in deadly hit-and-run crash in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Court documents are shedding new light in the hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead on Tucson’s northwest side last week.

Authorities on Monday said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died three days after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way. The 63-year-old was known to the Tucson community as the “Umbrella Lady.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect in the crash as 53-year-old Guadalupe Solis, who is now facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

PCSD said Solis was traveling eastbound on Ina Road when she allegedly struck Reis, who was walking in the roadway.

According to court documents, a person witnessed the vehicle strike Reis. They said the suspect vehicle did not stop to help the pedestrian and was seen heading eastbound towards Oracle Road.

An Oro Valley police officer was later flagged down by a truck driver, who reportedly saw a woman trying to fix her vehicle with duct tape in the same area.

After deputies said the vehicle parts from the hit-and-run scene matched with a dark-colored SUV, Solis was arrested.

Solis told detectives she believed she had struck a utility pole, according to the documents. She said, “her intentions were to repair the vehicle, contact her insurance, then proceed back to the incident location.”