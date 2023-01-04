House Republicans at impasse as McCarthy continues to fall short of votes needed to win speaker's gavel

TUCSON - (KVOA) Congressman-Elect Juan Ciscomani for Arizona's 6th Congressional District hopes to soon officially get sworn into office, but not yet.
After the first two days of the 118th Congress, no Speaker of the House has emerged.
About 20 members in the majority party in the lower chamber, are opposed to California Republican Kevin McCarthy becoming Speaker.
After six votes on the floor over the last two days, McCarthy has failed to garner the 218 votes needed to win the speaker's gavel.
Wednesday night, there's no clear picture of when a member of Congress will
be elected Speaker of the House.
"The short answer is we don't know," Rep-Elect Ciscomani said. "I wish we knew. A lot of members are here with their families including mine. "You get one shot to make a first impression and we haven't done a good job of that, to be frank with you. This is exactly what people don't like about Washington, the bickering and the politics of it, that many times, get in the way of progress."
University of Arizona political science professor Chad Westerland tells News 4 Tucson the GOP conference may not be all that close to settling on a choice.
"Unless Kevin McCarthy pulls out, there's nothing left to negotiate," Westerland said. "I think he thought it might take a couple of votes, but that he'd win. You don't have the vote unless you think you're going to win."
Multiple House votes to elect a speaker have happened 14 times in our nation's history, but not in 100 years.
"You need fractured parties for that to happen," Westerland said. "Governance is actually really hard to do and managing a political party whether Democrats or Republicans, and keeping 200 people together, all on the same page is really, really hard to do."
Ciscomani has consistently backed McCarthy.
"I believe Kevin McCarthy will be Speaker of the House," he said.