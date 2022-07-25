Homicide suspect dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police say

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man in connection to a Midtown homcide has died, police say.
According to Tucson Police Department, 29-year-old Kristoffer Seegar was located with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound just after 9 p.m. on Tucson's east side.
In a Facebook post, police said he was transported to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
Police were looking for Seegar in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Cody Hinsley Saturday in midtown.
No additional suspects are currently being sought, TPD said.
While no further details have been released, police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.