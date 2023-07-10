Homes in northwest Tucson neighborhood vandalized with hateful and racist words

TUCSON (KVOA) — Seven homes in a northwest Tucson neighborhood have been vandalized with hateful and racist words.
Neighbors state that after enduring this for the past year, they have reached their breaking point.
For safety reasons, neighbors have asked to remain anonymous. The owner of a vandalized Mercedes Benz stated that, in their 30 years of living here, nothing like this has ever happened.
"To see stuff like that and know that there are people out here who are hateful and racist, it's very concerning."
Other people in the area showed pictures and videos of their mailboxes and driveways being spray-painted with homophobic and hateful messages.
"On the Fourth of July, our mailboxes were spray-painted with black paint. Just last night, our neighbor's mailbox got spray-painted. Their two cars were also spray-painted with the N-word."
Another neighbor recalls a frightening moment when the vandals were taking aim at them.
"They tried to shoot us with a BB gun, and they also threw rocks at our window. That's how it ended up broken. They also tagged the trash can and vandalized several cars around the neighborhood."
The owner of the vandalized Mercedes-Benz said this was personal.
"You know, the racial slurs on it, and we feel we were targeted, as well as another neighbor."
The people who live here say that every time they have complained, those behind the vandalism retaliate, causing even more damage.
