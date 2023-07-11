Homeowners in Sam Hughes neighborhood, surrounding midtown areas meet to find solution to growing rodent problem

TUCSON - (KVOA) It was standing room only inside Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik's Ward 6 office Tuesday night.
Homeowners who have dealt with a growing rat problem in and around their properties met to listen a rodent experts and work to find a fix before the rodents spread to other neighborhoods.
Angie Lopez and her husband live in the Sam Hughes Neighborhood.
Their house is 90 years old. The couple has been in it more than 40.
They do not want to live with rats.
"They're a nuisance, any pest like that is a nuisance," Lopez said.
The rodents are getting into trees, bushes, compost piles and at times even inside the house.
"They do not like it hot," University of Arizona Professor and Public Health Entomologist Dawn Gouge said. "In fact, once it's in triple digits and it's up above 105, 110, they really start becoming closer and closer to where we are."
"You can't just ignore it, it's not going to go away when the weather turns cooler," Councilman Kozachik said. "Rodents do what they do and that means what's now in the Sam Hughes area is literally going to be all over town."
Some possible fixes include bringing in feral cats to hunt down the rodents. Another possibility is putting up nesting boxes to attract barn owls.
One thing the community does not want to do is use rat poison.
"A lot of people in this neighborhood have dogs," one resident said. "I'm a dog walker and I know most people would hate the idea of their pets inadvertently consuming poison. I know that I wouldn't put poison in my house," homeowner Rebecca Crow said.