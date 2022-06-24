 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hit-and-run suspect sought after pedestrian injured in central Tucson crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Hit-and-run

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect. 

According to Tucson Police Department, a white four-door sedan struck a pedestrian at Speedway Boulevard and Park Avenue on Monday at about 4:13 a.m.

They say the vehicle continued traveling westbound on Speedway after the collision.

The vehicle should have front-end damage, police say.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is currently in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you