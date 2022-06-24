Hit-and-run suspect sought after pedestrian injured in central Tucson crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect.
According to Tucson Police Department, a white four-door sedan struck a pedestrian at Speedway Boulevard and Park Avenue on Monday at about 4:13 a.m.
They say the vehicle continued traveling westbound on Speedway after the collision.
The vehicle should have front-end damage, police say.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is currently in life-threatening condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Traffic Unit Detectives have obtained photos of the vehicle and are attempting to locate additional photos/videos. The vehicle in question should have front-end damage. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/FnBGeE2vVJ— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 24, 2022