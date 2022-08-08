Hit-and-run suspect sought after cyclist injured in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on Sunday morning.
Police say a driver side swiped a 56-year-old man near Grant and Oracle roads.
Both the driver and bicyclist were westbound on Grant Road.
Investigators have very little information to go on.
Sgt. David Brotherton who leads the traffic unit, responded to the scene Sunday.
"There's very good possibility this is just an accident," he said. "There was no intent or anything behind and we would like to get to the bottom of the circumstances regarding this collision."
Brotherton said the 911 call came in at 5:30 a.m. in reference of a man lying on the street.
Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in a hospital. Due to his condition, detectives haven't been able to talk to him.
News 4 Tucson talked with a man who lives near the area and rides his bike daily. He said it's very scary.
He came upon the collision after it happened. He asked not to be identified but wanted people to know the dangers of riding bicycles even in the designated bike lane.
"It could've been me. Just got to be more careful out there you know what I mean," he said. "Look both ways, make sure you are not under the influence of anything, you know what I mean. Be careful out here, it's very dangerous."
He also had a message for the driver.
"That's somebody kid, dad, or uncle you know what I mean. So, if you feel it in your heart, do the right thing and turn yourself in."
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.