Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary to host "Empty the Shelters" adoption event

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is hosting a "Empty the Shelters" adoption event.
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat SHelter will be hosting the adoption event from July 6 to July 29.
There will be a reduced adoption fee for $50 or less to make the adoption affordable.
The Hermitage shelter has accepted over 300 kittens and 125 cats since Jan. 1.
“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through 'Empty the Shelters' and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is located at 5278 East 21st Street, Tucson, AZ, 85711.