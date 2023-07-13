Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary to host "Empty the Shelters" adoption event

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County
through 515 PM MST...

At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles south of Three Points, or 17 miles west of Green Valley, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Pima
County.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 141 and 142.
Route 286 between mile markers 25 and 39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk of
heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part of
next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary to host "Empty the Shelters" adoption event

  • Updated
  • 0
Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary upcoming adoption event

Courtesy of The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary and Daisy Elliott Photography

 By WKOW

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is hosting a "Empty the Shelters" adoption event.

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat SHelter will be hosting the adoption event from July 6 to July 29.

There will be a reduced adoption fee for $50 or less to make the adoption affordable.

The Hermitage shelter has accepted over 300 kittens and 125 cats since Jan. 1.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through 'Empty the Shelters' and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is located at 5278 East 21st Street, Tucson, AZ, 85711.

