Here's what to know about the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson favorite holiday festivity is back next weekend.
Over 350 artists will be taking part in the 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair from Dec. 9-11.
You can visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, over 300,000 people attend the event every year.
Attendees can expect to see Fourth Avenue Merchants, sponsor booths, delicious fair food, musicians, Santa, Christmas Carolers from Old Tucson Studio, and more.
Children will be able to meet Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Haggerty Plaza.
The Association also says attendees can experience anything from Tarot card readers to caricatures to a line-up of local bands and dance troupes.
The Antigone bookstore will be hosting the Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area, which will offer on-site dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, Covid vaccines and other health services.
For more information, visit Historic Fourth Avenue in Tucson, Arizona.