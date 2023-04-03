Hereford fire updates

TUCSON (KVOA) — Evacuations are now underway in areas as the Hereford wildfire grows.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Department is evacuating the area near Copper Glance, Palominas Road and Hereford Roads.
Highway 92 is closed in the area, along with Palmonias and Hereford Roads.
The fire broke out earlier Monday afternoon along the San Pedro River near Waters and Hereford Roads.
Right now, officials say the fire is at 150 acres so far, and is unpredictable.
Anyone in or near the area is advised to sign up for emergency alerts from Cochise County.
To sign up, visit their website here.