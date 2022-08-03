Help Tucson win a dog park grant

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is calling on the community to help win a dog park.
Tucson was nominated for a PetSafe grant to help build the new dog park at Lincoln Park. Anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day until Aug. 31 by visiting The PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Grant Contest
According to the City of Tucson, the grant will help add more amenities to the dog park the community is dreaming of, like a water spray feature to keep cool during the extreme summer heat.
Pet water fountains, trees and other equipment would also be added to the park.
Tucson encourages the community to share the voting opportunity with their friends and followers on social media.