Help fight hunger by leaving food donations at mailbox Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - On a normal day, mail carriers try to come back with their truck empty, but not on Saturday.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is hosting the 30th annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The event has been paused for the past two years due to the pandemic.
All you have to do is collect a bag of non-perishable food and set it out by your mailbox.
That's it! It'll be picked up by your letter carrier.
If you can't grab some food, you can donate online by going to https://donate.communityfoodbank.org/StampOutHunger.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers to collect food at the post offices. You can email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org
The food bank says this particular food drive brings in much-needed donations to stock the local pantries food summer, so grab some food and help the community fight hunger.