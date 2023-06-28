Head of National Drug Control and policy visits Nogales

NOGALES AZ. (KVOA) - Fighting fentanyl is top of mind for the Nogales Police Chief.
On Thursday, the Director of National Drug Control policy is expected to visit Nogales and the chief plans to speak with him face to face about their situation
Chief Roy Bermudez said, "The issues I want to talk to Dr. Gupta about is what steps are being taken proactive steps at that in order to minimize the epidemic which we are now seeing the uprising of fentanyl use and overdoses."
Bermudez is not only the police chief he is also acting City Manager. He knows first hand how the fentanyl problem is growing in Nogales.
"I'm looking for ways to mitigate this and minimize the effects it has in our community."
Right now both Nogales police and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's officers all carry Narcan.
Lannie Linares lives in Nogales and has had friends who have overdosed and sadly some have died.
"It really is a problem especially down here closer to the border. It's a lot easier to get that type of stuff.
Yeah, I honestly do believe that by them switching to Narcan they are saving a lot of lives out here."
Jorge Maldonado is the mayor. He will also be meeting with Dr. Gupta.
"Unfortunately we do have the trafficking however we do have one of the best borders that has confiscated the biggest amount of fentanyl and other drugs, more than other borders combined."
Councilman John Doyle will also be there.
"We will have a better footing on hopefully fighting this wave of trafficking and crime that comes through the border communities and Nogales is one of them."
A news conference is scheduled for Thursday with Dr. Gupta at the Mariposa Port of Entry .