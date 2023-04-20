Hackers may have made off with social security numbers, birthdates, other confidential information in TUSD ransomware attack

TUCSON - (KVOA) The largest school district in Southern Arizona now believes a ransomware attack may have resulted in the personal information of current and former employees, getting into the hands of hackers.
Bloomberg News reports cyber criminals made off with thousands of current and former employees' social security numbers and other confidential data after a ransomware attack hit the district on Jan. 30. Those criminals, according to Bloomberg, then uploaded that information onto the dark web.
Sai Huda is a cyber security expert.
"Schools are a ripe target for the bad guys," Huda said. "We all have to wake up and go it's the reality. Every school is digital. Every student, every parent, every faculty is digital. If you use email or access a website, then we're all at risk."
This letter sent Tuesday to parents and families sent from TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo outlines continued steps the school district is taking in its investigation into the ransomware attack.
Huda argues schools in Southern Arizona and beyond have to prep for cyber attacks with a drill.
"They can be attacked from thousands of miles away through a website or phishing emails," Huda said. "What they have to do is simulate a ransomware and a data theft and do a drill. Do a tabletop exercise where they can get some of the key people involved and say let's assume that we're seeing some signals of a ransomware happening. What should we do? Who should do what? How do we detect this early on and how do we stop from spreading through our school and shutting everything down and how do we pull up the back-ups."