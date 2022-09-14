Habitat for Humanity completes first home in new Marana neighborhood

MARANA (KVOA) - The first residents are moving into Habitat for Humanity’s newest neighborhood, Whitney Farms, in Marana.
Denim, a single mother, has been working hard for months alongside volunteers to build her new home. At 9 a.m. on Friday, she will be purchasing her new home and receiving the keys.
According to a press release, Denim had the following to say about the achievement: “Home is stability, a place to call our own”.
Pima County residents are encouraged to attend the ceremony, located at 12681 North Whitney Ln.
The developing neighborhood consists of 12 new homes in the Honea Heights neighborhood. 10 of these homes are under construction at Whitney Farms, with two additional homes under construction on Sandy St.
Habitat for Humanity homeowners help build and then purchase their homes. They make payments on an affordable mortgage, which in turn helps Habitat for Humanity to build more homes.
To learn more or to donate, visit Habitat for Humanity’s website.