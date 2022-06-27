Groups seek to halt Arizona "personhood" law after Roe falls

PHOENIX (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and an abortion rights group want a federal judge to block a 2021 Arizona "personhood" law that they worry can be used to halt all abortions in the state.
The emergency motion filed Saturday comes a day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50 year old Roe v. Wade decision that held that women have a constitutional right to an abortion.
The decision means a series of Arizona laws that had been unenforceable would now go into effect.
Providers across the state stopped doing abortions after Friday's high court ruling because of concerns existing laws put them at risk of prosecution.
Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod states can now regulate abortion and she thinks the law will be upheld.