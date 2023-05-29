Group of Southern Arizonans gather for Flag Run to honor fallen

TUCSON - (KVOA) They gathered in a midtown parking lot, Monday night, for a ride to remember.
Members of the Tucson 4Runners came together on Memorial Day, hosting a flag run, a 20-mile drive to salute the courage and sacrifice of fallen American heroes.
Some in the group are veterans. Everyone in the group owns a Toyota 4Runner.
This club of car enthusiasts proudly waived the American and POW flags, grateful to all who came before and gave their lives protecting this country.
Jim Harris is a veteran of the Gulf War.
"Remember that those that fell before us and don't take anything for granted, live your life to the fullest and do what you can, be the best person you can possibly be," he said.
Service is in Harris' blood.
"My father was a veteran, my grandfather was a veteran," he said.
Before the flag run there was an honor guard complete with 21 seconds of silence.
"It's something that really means a lot to me to pay it forward," Tucsonan Greg Hampton said. "Just to have the gratification to know as we're driving down the roads tonight to pass by a veteran that may not be having the best day and to see something that we're doing can brighten his whole day. To me, that's what means the most."
Just as the sun started to set and the rays illuminated the colors of the American flag, the Tucson 4Runners began their 20-mile journey with gratitude.
"I just want to make sure that I try to good and I just want to make sure when I get to the end of my road," Harris said, "I want to make sure I can say, yes, I've earned it."