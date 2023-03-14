 Skip to main content
Grant Road shut down after man barricades himself in building

TUCSON (KVOA) — Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be shut down on Grant Road near Tucson Blvd. for an extended period following an armed robbery with shots fired.

Authorities responded to an armed robbery with shots fired in midtown Tucson on Tuesday evening.

Just before 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 2700 block of East Grant Road.

No injuries have been reported and the suspect has barricaded himself.

