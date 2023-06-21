Granite Mountain Hotshots remembered on 10-year anniversary

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona State Parks and Trails honors the 10-year-anniversary of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who lost their lives in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.
All but one of the Granite Mountains Hotshot members died while fighting the fire.
As a tribute to the Granite Mountain Hotshots, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park was opened to the public in 2016.
Working hand-in-hand, the families and communities of Prescott and Yarnell helped the state to develop the park.
The park will not be hosting an event, but encourages visitors to attend the city of Prescott or the town of Yarnell for memorial events on June 30.
More information about the Prescott event can be found here.
More information about the Yarnell Hill information can be found here.
Arizona State Parks and Trails encourage those who wants to pay respects to attend the event or take a shuttle to the park.
Shuttle services will be available on June 30 every half hour, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The shuttle is located at the Yarnell Fire Department in Yarnell on Hwy 89.
If you plan to hike the trail, it is encouraged to arrive early to avoid the hottest part of the day.
The trail is a strenuous, one-way hike that may take up to four hours to complete.
Bring plenty of water, appropriate hiking shoes, and sun protection.