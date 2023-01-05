Grab your snowboard: Ski Valley opens Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Grab your skis or snowboard because Thursday is opening day at Ski Valley!
Ski Valley got about a foot of snow over the past couple of days. However, before you decide you want to head up the mountain, make sure you are calling the Pima County Road Conditions hotline at 520-547-7510. Here you will find out if the road is open or closed, or what requirements you might need for your car to get up there safely.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the road is currently open. Staff at Ski Valley say they're hoping it stays open so the crowds can experience all of their hard work.
“We've just been shoveling snow, digging ourselves out, getting our rental shop set up. You know, everything we do in preparing for ski season. Getting ready for all the cultures and all the good people we see,” said Ski Valley employee Nicholas Aldinger.
Ski Valley is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Visitors are asked to be patient, as the mountain is expected to be busy.
You can find more information, such as lift and rental hours, by visiting Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, Coronado National Forest (skithelemmon.com).