Governor Katie Hobbs visits Pima Community College

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs was in town on Monday and toured two facilities at Pima Community College downtown.
The purpose of the Governor's visit was to highlight the bipartisan budget agreement that includes a two-million dollar appropriation for Pima Community College's operation along with $1.7 million dollars investment for STEM workforce funding.
The Governor began her tour at the Automotive Technology Innovation Center.
A state of the art facility equipped with STEM funding which stands for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics.
Christopher Henson is finishing up his associates degree at Pima College.
He told News 4 Tucson, "It's giving me a good leeway into the real world of being an automotive tech."
He also commented, " Right now a lot of shops are down techs so techs are in very high demand as well with a low supply for sure."
Besides finishing up his degree he's a staff lab technician at Pima helping other students.
"I've enjoyed helping students more than helping myself for the most part. It's been a whole different side of the automotive field helping a student than doing it by myself in a shop."
Governor Katie Hobbs toured the facility and got a first hand look at what Christopher and the other students are learning.
She said, "These programs use cutting edge technology to provide real world experience to its students."
Real world experience Skylar Webb is responsible for. He's the department head for the automotive program. He's thrilled the Governor came to visit and can see how the stem funding is helping students.
"We're glad she can come and she for herself That way she is like wow this what's going on. Yes this is what you are funding this is what you are helping build. We're happy to have it and we're happy to show it off."
Funding that is extremely important for the trades. Webb added, "All that money builds the building it's great but it needs the people and the curriculum to meet these 21st century needs . We've been behind the curb on curriculum for a while this kind of stuff helps us get way ahead of the game. "
Besides the Automotive center the Governor also toured the advanced manufacturing building located across the parking lot from here.