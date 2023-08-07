Governor Katie Hobbs visits Casa Grande Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Katie Hobbs was in Casa Grande on Monday, detailing the millions of dollars to help law enforcement agencies in their crusade to fight crimes linked to the border crisis.
$3.2 million dollars is being allocated to multiple law enforcement departments around southern Arizona.
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs stated, "It's a top priority of mine that every county is receiving proper resources."
Governor Hobbs held a roundtable discussion with several police departments, including Florence, Eloy, and Queen Creek.
During the discussion, they addressed the crisis at the border and the devastating impact it's having on the community.
Governor Katie Hobbs highlighted that "Sheriff Lamb testified that his office has observed a fourfold increase in human trafficking."
Law enforcement agencies have expressed concerns about their insufficient staffing levels to effectively combat issues such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and the need for improved technology.
Bruce Walls, Florence Police Chief, noted, "It's because of these conversations that Governor Hobbs and her team have granted the Town of Florence a substantial $1.2 million to upgrade our dispatch console and mobile radios."
However, not everyone thinks this is a good idea. I spoke with Ann, a local resident. She told me that she doesn't believe that allocating millions of dollars to law enforcement is the right approach to address the border crisis.
"We keep pouring in money with no results. What we truly need is a completely new and radical approach," the community member shared.
Meanwhile, another individual who wishes to remain anonymous is commending the Governor's efforts.
"Yes, as long as the funds are directed appropriately. With the National Guard being withdrawn, we need support to fill those gaps," the supportive individual remarked.
The millions of dollars in funding are coming from a previously appropriated border security fund.