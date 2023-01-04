Governor Katie Hobbs expected to visit Tucson next week

TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Katie Hobbs is expected to visit Tucson next week to present her agenda for the new year.
The Tucson Metro Chamber plans to host Hobbs at the State of the State at noon at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave, on Tuesday.
"We are honored to host the State of the State in partnership with Governor Katie Hobbs the day after she opens the 2023 Legislative Session at the State Capitol," said Tucson Metro Chamber’s president & CEO, Michael Guymon in a press release. "I know our members and our community will be interested to hear Governor Hobbs's message focused on addressing issues important to Southern Arizona."
The event is open to the public. Registration opens at 11:00 a.m.; Hobbs is expected to speak at about 12:30 p.m. State of the State luncheon tickets are $125 per person and the event is open to the public. To reserve a seat, you may purchase tickets at TucsonChamber.org/stateofstate.