Governor Katie Hobbs awarding Cochise County nearly 50 million in border security and broadband funding Cochise County

Katie Hobbs

TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Katie Hobbs is awarding Cochise County nearly 50 million in border security and broadband funding for Cochise County.

Governor Katie Hobbs will be awarding 41 million for Cochise County law enforcement and 8.2 million for broadband expansion projects.

The broadband expansion projects will be used to connect approximately 8,000 residents and businesses, and install an 8.4 mile fiber line to connect the Douglas campus of Cochise County Community College.

“As I’ve met with leaders across the state, including here in Sierra Vista, I have made it clear that I’m the Governor for all Arizonans, not just Maricopa County,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m proud to deliver this funding to Cochise County to help build an Arizona where people from every corner of our state are safe and have the opportunity to succeed.”

