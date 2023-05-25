 Skip to main content
Governor Hobbs Chief of Staff resigns

Katie Hobbs

FILE PHOTO —  Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona, Photo Date: 3/22/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Friday, Governor Hobbs announced that her chief of staff, Allie Bones, will be resigning after four and a half years.

She will be leaving her position to pursue new opportunities.

“Allie Bones exemplifies the true meaning of a public servant, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership throughout the transition and this first legislative session of my Administration,” said Governor Hobbs. “Her goal was to build a team that could work across the aisle to navigate divided government, and she accomplished that. With a successful bipartisan budget behind us, she’s ready for her next endeavor, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Before becoming chief of staff, Bones served as Assistant Secretary of State for four years.

A new chief of staff will be named next week.

