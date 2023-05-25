Governor Hobbs Chief of Staff resigns

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Friday, Governor Hobbs announced that her chief of staff, Allie Bones, will be resigning after four and a half years.
She will be leaving her position to pursue new opportunities.
“Allie Bones exemplifies the true meaning of a public servant, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership throughout the transition and this first legislative session of my Administration,” said Governor Hobbs. “Her goal was to build a team that could work across the aisle to navigate divided government, and she accomplished that. With a successful bipartisan budget behind us, she’s ready for her next endeavor, and I wish her nothing but the best.”
Before becoming chief of staff, Bones served as Assistant Secretary of State for four years.
A new chief of staff will be named next week.