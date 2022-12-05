Government extends Travel ID deadline to 2025

TUCSON (KVOA) — Travelers now have more time to get their REAL ID, the federal government announced Monday.
Beginning May 7, 2025, travelers will need a federally-compliant credential to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. Standard licenses will not be accepted at the checkpoints.
The travel ID is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner. For Arizonans its available as a driver license or identification card.
To get a REAL ID, schedule an appointment or visit AZ MVD Now.
What you need:
- Proof of identity: a birth certificate or US passport
- Social Security Number: just the number, not the card
- Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/TravelID.