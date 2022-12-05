 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Government extends Travel ID deadline to 2025

  • 0
Government extends Travel ID deadline to 2025
Arizona Department of Transportation

TUCSON (KVOA) — Travelers now have more time to get their REAL ID, the federal government announced Monday.

Beginning May 7, 2025, travelers will need a federally-compliant credential to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. Standard licenses will not be accepted at the checkpoints.

The travel ID is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner. For Arizonans its available as a driver license or identification card.

To get a REAL ID, schedule an appointment or visit AZ MVD Now.

What you need:

  1. Proof of identity: a birth certificate or US passport
  2. Social Security Number: just the number, not the card
  3. Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/TravelID.

Tags

Recommended for you