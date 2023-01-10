Gov. Katie Hobbs to visit Tucson Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to visit Tucson Tuesday to present her agenda for the new year.

The Tucson Metro Chamber plans to host Hobbs at the State of the State at noon at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

The event is open to the public. Registration opens at 11:00 a.m.; Hobbs is expected to speak at about 12:30 p.m.

State of the State luncheon tickets are $125 per person and the event is open to the public. To reserve a seat, you may purchase tickets at TucsonChamber.org/stateofstate.

Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration.

Hobbs focused on border and education during her first State of the State speech address to Arizona's Republican-controlled Legislature on Monday. She outlined a legislative agenda focused on tackling education, water shortages and housing costs. She pledged to block any efforts to further restrict abortion, which is illegal in Arizona after 15 weeks gestational age.

She also praised President Joe Biden's weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach.