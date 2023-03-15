Gov. Katie Hobbs establishes historic partnership with the country of Oman

(PHOENIX)KVOA - Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona National guard have reached a historic partnership with the country of Oman this week.
The Governor and Commander in Chief participated in the signing ceremony all the way in Muscat, Oman along with the Sultanate of Oman. While the State Partnership Program is frequently seen as a military-military This partnership will not only strengthen the national guard’s network of security for the state and country, but it will also give Arizona the opportunity to increase and strengthen water conservation, energy, border security, and research institutions.
“The State of Arizona is grateful for the Omani hospitality and the privilege to work with the Sultan’s Armed Forces” said Gov. Hobbs, “This partnership is grounded in our Arizona National Guard military relationship but expands to other sectors of the government bringing valuable interoperability opportunities for both countries.”
This partnership began Oct. 13, 2022 through the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program.